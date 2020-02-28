|
|
Dorothy M. (Todd) Fritz
Fond du Lac - Dorothy M. (Todd) Fritz, age 96, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Francis Home.
Dorothy was born on July 19, 1923 in Fond du Lac, WI, a daughter of Herbert and Marie (Grassl) Todd. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1941. She was a self-described tomboy who loved basketball, ice skating, and horseback riding in her youth. These activities led to a sportswear modeling experience for young women's athletics.
After graduation, Dorothy worked at Berndt Printing as a secretary until her marriage in 1948 to Victor J. Fritz at St. Patrick's Church. She loved being a mother, homemaker and a faithful member of the Catholic community including St. Patrick's, St. Joseph's, Holy Family and her cherished St. Francis chapel. For many years she worked with the Catholic Women, parish events, as a Girl Scout leader, hospital volunteer, the Fond du Lac Senior Center, and St. Francis Home auxiliary.
Dorothy also enjoyed golfing with Vic, her ladies' golf leagues, bowling, bridge and working with her '41 classmates on all of their reunion committees. She continued this gathering of classmates in her later years as chair at monthly lunches staying connected to her extended classmates and friends. Her greatest joys, after Vic died in 1986, were all the years spent with her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters: Susan (John) Zacherl, Karen Pitchford, and Barbara (David) Bossenbroek, all of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren: Ben (Val) Pitchford, Olivia (Matt) Schroeder, Katherine (Chris) Domes, Patrick Zacherl, Jennifer Bossenbroek (Jeremiah Brzozowski), Sara Bossenbroek and step-grandchildren: John (Jane) Zacherl, Paul (Lisa) Zacherl and Dean (Kira) Bossenbroek; her great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Amelia and Emmelynn Pitchford, John Schroeder and step-great-grandchildren: Fern Zacherl, and Alia, Alek, Amaile, Aven, and Audie Zacherl; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Harold (Bea) Todd, her sisters, Marcella (Merritt) Bellmer and Viola (Bert) Wille, her sisters-in-law, Mary (Ray) Blackburn and Irene (Harold) Sieber, and her favorite uncle, Fr. Joseph Grassl.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett St, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 pm. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel of the Risen Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Home or St. Vincent de Paul.
Dorothy's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of St. Francis Home and Hospice Hope for their loving care.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020