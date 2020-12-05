Dorothy M. Grygleski
Fond du Lac - Dorothy Grygleski, 84, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 with her family at her side. Dorothy was born on March 24,1936 in Phillips, Wisconsin to James and Elsie Zeman (Zielke). In 1958 she married Richard, her high school sweetheart. Together they enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling and spending time at their cottage in Phillips and raising their three children.
Dorothy was a talented seamstress working at Edith's, Brauer's and had her own business for many years. In addition to collecting antique Christmas ornaments, Dorothy loved to knit and made countless hats, mittens and scarves for family, friends and charities.
Dorothy was known as a good friend and listener and enjoyed spending time with her pool friends laughing, telling stories and was known for her quick-witted one liners.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard of almost 50 years; her daughter Susan Negron of Austin, Texas; her parent; brothers, Eddie, Allen and James Zeman; and sisters, Jeanette (the late Andy) Holzl and Marilyn (the late Al) Shirley. She is survived by her two children; Scott (Ann) Grygleski, Greenleaf, WI and Shelly Grygleski, Seattle, WA; two grandchildren, Nick and Leah Grygleski; siblings, Norman (Sharon) Zeman, Lorraine (the late Harpo) Marks, Gae (the late Howard) Meister, Gloria (the late Gene) Paulus; one sister-in-law, Jean (Art) Bartling, New Berlin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by all that knew her. Dorothy's celebration of life service will be postponed until summer when all can gather safely. Memorials appreciated to the ARC of Fond du Lac, www.arcfdl.org
