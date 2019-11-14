|
|
Dorothy Mary Flanders
Fond du Lac - Dorothy Flanders passed away in St. Francis Home on November 12, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1919 in St. Louis, MO. The family lived on a farm outside of Green Bay WI from 1920 to 1926 when they moved to Green Bay WI. She graduated from Green Bay West High School and St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac in 1941.
She was the daughter of Edward and Ida DelMarcelle. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI and St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.
She married William Flanders in 1943. They had 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She worked as a nurse in the Obstetrics Department. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Hope for 10 years. She also volunteered at a Day Care in Fond du Lac as Grandma Del. She volunteered at local nursing homes transporting residents to church services and distributing communion to the residents and home bound individuals in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, daughters Joann Pepper and Suzanne Flanders CSA, sons James, Joseph and Tony.
She is survived by her daughter Mary (Don) Rotrekl, sons John (Pam) Flanders, Charlie (Colleen) Flanders, Robert (Cathy) Flanders and Rick (Wendy) Flanders, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Visitation for Dorothy "Del" will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:30 pm in the Chapel at St. Francis Home, 33 Everett St., Fond du Lac, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm with private interment at Calvary Cemetery to follow.
Memorials can be directed to the Congregation of St. Agnes at 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 as well as the Sister Digna Desch, CSA Tuition Foundation or Women's Shelters in Fond du Lac.
Family is very grateful for the staff at St. Francis Terrace and St. Francis Home for the care for their mother and to staff of Hospice Hope who cared for her.
Condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019