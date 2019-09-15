|
|
Dorothy Mulder
Waupun - Dorothy Mulder, 94, of Waupun, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Christian Home.
Dorothy was born April 7, 1925 in Sheldon, IA, the daughter of Hessel and Harriet Gysbers Dethmers. In 1927 the family moved to Waupun where Dorothy graduated from Waupun High School in 1943. On September 3, 1948 she married Harry Mulder in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Brandon area all their married lives. Throughout Dorothy's working years she was employed by Ideal Shoe Factory in Waupun, Ripon Knitting Works in Waupun, waitressed at a restaurant in Brandon, and was employed at Ripon Memorial Hospital for 18 years from which she retired in 1993. Dorothy was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon since 1948. She sang in the church choir for 30 years and was a member of the Women's Guild and its chorus. Dorothy loved being with family and friends. She also loved reading, dominos, puzzles, and playing cards.
Dorothy is survived by two sons: Dennis (Carol) Mulder of Berlin and Gary (Victoria) Mulder of Brandon; a daughter, Cynthia (Gary) Stiemsma of Randolph; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; of Bremerton, WA; and nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mulder; five sisters: Hazel (Bob) Ferguson, Esther Stell, Ann Huizenga, Ruth Radel, and Mildred Pratt; and three brothers: Arnold Dethmers, Harold Dethmers, and John Dethmers.
Services for Dorothy Mulder will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon with Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Burial will follow at Brandon Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019