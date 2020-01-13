|
|
Dorraine Wallendal
Waupun - Dorraine Wallendal
Dorraine Alice Wallendal, age 93 of Waupun, died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Dorraine was born on August 22, 1926, a daughter of August and Laura (Pinno) Hoch in Ripon, WI. She graduated from Rosendale High School in 1944. Dorraine worked at Advertizers Manufacturing Company until she was united in marriage to Donald Wallendal on July 29, 1950. She resided on the Wallendal family farm until Don passed away in 2009. Dorraine loved gardening, planting flowers, playing cards, knitting and sewing.
Dorraine is survived by her children, Ellene Wallendal of Waupun, Elaine (Mark) Jensen of Brandon and Craig "Wally" Wallendal of Markesan; a sister-in-law, Marion Dahms; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; her parents-in-law, Susie and Jacob Wallendal; a brother, Darvin (Joyce) Hoch; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Harris) Ferch; two brothers-in-law, Richard Dahms and Robert (Marion) Wallendal.
Respecting Dorraine's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public service. A private inurnment will be held at Wedges Prairie Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Agnesian Hospice Hope of Fond du Lac, in Dorraine's name.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020