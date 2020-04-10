|
Douglas "Dueger" Benson Sr.
Fond du Lac - Douglas "Dueger" Benson Sr., age 69, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. Doug was born on April 20, 1950 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Doug worked at Kitz & PFeil True Value in Fond du Lac. He greatly enjoyed the opportunity this gave him to help all of Fond du Lac with anything they needed.
Doug enjoyed camping trips to Red Granite and spending time there at the land. Being able to pass on his knowledge gained over the years to his grandson Skyler meant very much to him. Every Sunday Doug looked forward to his "Services with the Guys."
Doug is survived by his wife, Darlene Pater Benson; step-son, Dan Pater; step-grandson, Skyler; son, Douglas Benson, Jr. Doug is further survived by three sisters, Debra Nelson, Denise Golden, Donna (Steve) Juran, and many other relatives and friends.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020