Services
Kietzer-Miller Funeral Home - Lomira
350 Main Street
Lomira, WI 53048
920-269-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Bloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Bloch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Bloch Obituary
Douglas Bloch

Brownsville - Douglas Ray Bloch, age 61 years, of Brownsville passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020.

Doug was born on August 1, 1958 in Waupun, WI. He grew up on dairy farms around the Lomira area and graduated from Lomira High School in 1976. Doug was a farmer from a young age up until the day he passed. He was an employee of Majerus Dairy Farms for the past 25 years. When not on the farm, he was happiest rolling a ball at Dan's Village Bowl or trap shooting at Lomira Sportsmen's Club with his friends. Although Doug was a quiet guy, he was quick witted and loved to tell a good joke.

Those Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory and the occasional Kessler and Pepsi include his children Christine (Eric Hansen), Eric (Lynn), and Nick (Heather); grandchildren Brynn, Logan, Macy, Mason, Mara, and Jenna; his mother Helen Koene (Kratz); siblings Jeff (Shelley), Carla, Greg (Amy); and his former spouse Linda. Doug is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other close relatives and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his father Ray, brother Gary, and former father-in-law Eddie Dahlinger.

Memorial Service for Doug will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Myrhum Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main St, Lomira, WI 53048).

Doug's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 pm until 5:45 pm.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doug's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -