Douglas Bloch
Brownsville - Douglas Ray Bloch, age 61 years, of Brownsville passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020.
Doug was born on August 1, 1958 in Waupun, WI. He grew up on dairy farms around the Lomira area and graduated from Lomira High School in 1976. Doug was a farmer from a young age up until the day he passed. He was an employee of Majerus Dairy Farms for the past 25 years. When not on the farm, he was happiest rolling a ball at Dan's Village Bowl or trap shooting at Lomira Sportsmen's Club with his friends. Although Doug was a quiet guy, he was quick witted and loved to tell a good joke.
Those Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory and the occasional Kessler and Pepsi include his children Christine (Eric Hansen), Eric (Lynn), and Nick (Heather); grandchildren Brynn, Logan, Macy, Mason, Mara, and Jenna; his mother Helen Koene (Kratz); siblings Jeff (Shelley), Carla, Greg (Amy); and his former spouse Linda. Doug is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other close relatives and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Ray, brother Gary, and former father-in-law Eddie Dahlinger.
Memorial Service for Doug will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Myrhum Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main St, Lomira, WI 53048).
Doug's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 pm until 5:45 pm.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doug's arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020