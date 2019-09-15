Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Douglas J. Towne


1967 - 2019
Douglas J. Towne Obituary
Douglas J. Towne

Lomira - Douglas J. Towne, 52, of Lomira, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born May 22, 1967 in Fond du Lac, the son of Marlin and Lois Wright Towne. Douglas attended Lomira High School. He worked as a lead pressman for Quad Graphics for 28 years. He enjoyed music, was an avid golfer, a Colorado Avalanche fan, and an Oakland Raiders fan. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his four children, Keeley (Joe) Cole of Fond du Lac, Zachary (Emily) James of Eden, Joshua (Yarely) Towne of Kenosha, and Emma (Duncan) Towne of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Ryder, Jaxton, Oliver, and Keanna; his father, Marlin Towne of Fond du Lac; two sisters, Pamela (William) Vaughan of Fond du Lac and Lisa (Todd) Lehner of Lomira; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lyle and Ethel Towne; maternal grandparents, Roy and Alice Wright; and his mother, Lois Towne.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the traditional services and inurnment will be held in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019
