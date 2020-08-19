Douglas Sampson
Fond du Lac - Douglas Donald "Smokey" Sampson, age 71 years, of Fond du Lac was called home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020.
Smokey was born on July 20, 1949 in Fond du Lac to Donald and Therese Sampson (Berg).
Smokey attended South Byron Public School and Lomira Elementary. He graduated from Lomira High School in 1967. Smokey served in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars - Oakfield Chapter. Smokey was a past employee at Mercury Marine, Super Construction - Milwaukee, and Osmose Construction - Des Moines, Iowa.
Smokey was a devote Christian Man and was well liked in the community. He is loved dearly by his family, whom await a blessed reunion in Heaven.
Smokey was an avid Brewers, Badgers, and college basketball fan. He enjoyed going with his friends to games and to outdoor rock concerts, especially WaterFest at Riverside Park in Oshkosh.
Smokey leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Donald (Ferne) Sampson; his five siblings, Dennis (Martha) Sampson, Dale (special friend Ann) Sampson, Kay (Barry) Rubin, Dean (Cindy) Sampson, and Mary (Mark) Laudolff. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Smokey was preceded in death by his mother, Therese Sampson; and niece, Becky.
Memorial Service for Smokey will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Myrhum Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (350 Main St. - Lomira, WI 53048) with Full Military Honors to follow service.
Smokey's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 pm until the time of service.
