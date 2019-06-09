Drew Hundertmark



Fond du Lac - Drew Steven Hundertmark, 24, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Drew was born March 23, 1995 in West Bend, the son of Alan and Lori (Baus) Hundertmark. He graduated from Campbellsport High School, Class of 2014, and attended U.W. Stout and Fox Valley Tech, graduating with a degree in Agronomy and Precision Ag. Drew was an entrepreneur, he recently started a business with his brother Clay, 100-Solutions.



Drew loved God and loved his family. He was a kind, giving, joyful person, and had a great smile and wonderful laugh. He served for 4 years as a volunteer at Hospice Hope and volunteered in many other ways. Drew was very athletic and loved coaching and sports in general, participating in football, basketball, cross country, golf and soccer for many, many years. From his giving spirit, Drew treated his family to the Milwaukee Bucks opening night at Fiserv Forum this Season. He was the strongest of the family and will be missed dearly! Even in death Drew continued to give donating his tissue and eyes.



Drew is survived by his parents Al and Lori; girlfriend, Haley Feucht; siblings; Brittany (Justin) Frisque, Quinn (Nicole), Reid (Christy), Toni (boyfriend Zac), and Clay; his nephews Noah and Dawson, grandparents Lyle and Alice Hundertmark and Tony and Lilly Mae Baus, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:00 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Rd. B, Eden.



Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11th from 2:00 PM until time of Mass at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Reverend Mark Jones will officiate.



Memorials are appreciated to Hospice Hope or Campbellsport School District Basketball Program.



Twohig Funeral Home of Campbellsport is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary