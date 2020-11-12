Drew J. Pattee
Fond du Lac - Drew J. Pattee, 91, of Fond du Lac, died on November 4, 2020. He grew up on the family farm and he was a farmer-at-heart his entire life. As a young man he served in the US Army in Germany. Upon his return to Wisconsin, he met and married Verabelle Dilts on August 5, 1953. Together they raised three children. His family meant everything to him.
Drew could always be found outdoors with a dog by his side tending to his garden or his many Arabian horses. As his children became involved in 4-H, he volunteered his time, ultimately becoming the 4-H Horse Project Superintendent during the FDL County Fair. He was a volunteer fireman for the Town of FDL. He was a longtime member of Pilgrim UCC Church.
He began married life working for Haentze Floral Co. He left there to become co-owner of Derco Mfg. Co. All three of his children worked for him at one time or another.
Drew and Vera loved to travel and they could often be found in their camper traveling the country. They spent their winters at Hawaiian Isles Resort Park in Ruskin, FL. He happily enjoyed many hours in the sun driving his golf cart, shuffle boarding, and playing cards. His specialty was chatting with everyone he knew.
He is missed by his wife, Vera; his three children, Gordy (Carol), Margie (Jim) Dichraff, and Glen (Becky); and his beloved grandchildren Sean (Nicole), Eliot (Jamie), Aaron, Alyssa, and Christina (Jared). A precious great-granddaughter, Anna, was added to the family this year.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Agnes (Merrill) Pattee; Vera's parents, Earl and Ida Dilts; his grandson Joel; his sisters Laura (Milton) and Hazel (LeRoy); and his brothers-in-law Lyle (Audrey) and Lloyd (Donna).
There will be no visitation. The family has chosen a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Town of Fond du Lac Fire Dept.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family
