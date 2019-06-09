Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
120 Sheboygan St
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
120 Sheboygan St
Fond du Lac, WI
DuWayne C. Moore Obituary
DuWayne C. Moore

Fond du Lac - DuWayne Moore, age 84, has gone home to Jesus. He was born in Fond du Lac to his parents, Archie and Esther Moore. Except for two years in the Army, his whole life was spent here. On June 25, 1966, he married Edith Schmidt in Fond du Lac.

He had a variety of jobs working at Quickfrez, Tobin Tool and Die and Damrow Bros. He spent a lot of his time volunteering. He was involved with Big Brothers-Big Sisters, the fraternal branch of National Mutual Benefit, the local Tobacco Coalition, Hospice Home of Hope, Loaves and Fishes, and the American Lung Association. He biked and raised money for the ALA while on trips to New Zealand, Belgium, and Holland. In the first years of retirement, he transported many veterans to healthcare facilities in Appleton, Tomah, Milwaukee and Madison.

He is survived by his wife Edith; his son, Michael; his daughter, Carrie (Allen) Casper. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother and sister; his first wife, Ann; one son, Alan; two sisters, Anona Zamzow and Donna Schoener; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; his sister-in-laws, Mary Beth Baumgartner and Alice Schmidt; his brother-in-law, John Hess.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A prayer service will take place Thursday night at 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALA or to Salem United Methodist Church.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019
