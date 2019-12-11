Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
DuWayne H. Albrecht

Fond du Lac - DuWayne H. Albrecht, age 72, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Brehmer) Albrecht. DuWayne resided at a Lori Knapp home where they took great care of him and he also attended Hands On Adult Day Center in Fond du Lac.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-3 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh, WI.

Additional information and guest book may be found at ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
