DuWayne H. Albrecht
Fond du Lac - DuWayne H. Albrecht, age 72, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Brehmer) Albrecht. DuWayne resided at a Lori Knapp home where they took great care of him and he also attended Hands On Adult Day Center in Fond du Lac.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-3 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019