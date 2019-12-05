|
|
DuWayne "Duke" Lohrey
Markesan - DuWayne Edwin Lohrey, age 80 of Markesan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Ripon Medical Center surrounded by family.
Duke was born on December 6, 1938, in the town of Mackford, a son of Edwin and Esther (Hinz) Lohrey. He graduated from Markesan High School in 1957. On May 23, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marcella "Sally" Berg at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Markesan. Following their marriage, Duke and Sally purchased a farm in 1961 in the Markesan area. He farmed and drove truck making seasonal deliveries for the local canning factory. In his later years, he helped out at the Markesan Recycle Center. Duke was part of the Green Lake County Farm Bureau, Green Lake County 4H, Pork Producers, FFA Alumni and a snowmobile director for AWSC for many years. He enjoyed bowling and watching his grandchildren's activities. Duke loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Duke is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Lohrey of Markesan; three children, Cindy (Don) Vande Berg, Dale Lohrey and Diana (Scott) Schulz all of Markesan; five grand children, Betsy Schulz (Kyle Vande Brink), Erica (Jordan) Dornfeld, Jake (Cami) Vande Berg, Jackie Vande Berg (fiancé, Zach Bryant), Justin (Amber) Vande Berg; eight great-grandchildren, Kacin, Chloe, Benton, Mia, Kinley, Payton, Sophia and Haily; a sister-in-law, Loraine Lohrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Schulz and a brother, Charlie Lohrey.
Visitation for Duke will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan and on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 65 West Catherine Street, Markesan.
A funeral service for Duke will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at church with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating. Burial will follow at Tichora Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Duke's name.
Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.markesanfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019