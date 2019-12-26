|
Earl F. Fischer
Ripon - Earl Franklin Fischer, age 90, of Ripon, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Wolverton Glen in Ripon.
Earl was born in Waushara County, WI on January 1, 1929, the son of William and Bertha (Bornmann) Fischer. He attended Waupun High School and went on to join the National Guards and served for 9 years. On September 19, 1953 he married Lorraine Retzlaff at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon, WI. Earl worked at Speed Queen for over 38 years. He was a member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, where he served as an usher, was on the church counsel and also helped take care of the church grounds. He was also a member of Pairs and Spares, Everybody Singers, and enjoyed playing dart-ball for both the church and the city leagues. Earl loved to hunt and fish, and especially enjoyed time at "The Ranch," a piece of land he owned between Green Lake and Berlin, WI. He drove school bus in Ripon for 25 years, was a school crossing guard for 14 years and also coached baseball in Ripon. He cherished time with his family and loved to Polka dance with his wife.
Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine Fischer of Ripon, WI; two sons, Kenneth Fischer and Calvin (Sandy) Fischer both of Ripon, WI; a daughter, Karen (Ken) Waterman of Fremont, WI; six grandchildren, Katie (Tristan) Hipps of Buffalo, MN, Abigail (Jt) Jenkins of Dalton, WI, Elizabeth Fischer, Jason Fischer, Joshua Denkert and Mark Denkert all of Ripon, WI; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Gertie Van Loo of Waupun, WI and Dalores Landsinger of Beaver Dam, WI; a sister-in-law, LaVerne Fischer of Waupun, WI and a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Delores) Retzlaff of Ripon, WI; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Fischer; brothers, Lester (Pauline) Fischer and William Fischer, Jr.; and also other relatives.
A visitation for Earl will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Earl will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lake Center Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. Memorials in Earl's name may be directed to the Buildings and Grounds Department at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971 or The Berlin Conservation Club, W898 Whiteridge Rd, Berlin, WI 54923.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019