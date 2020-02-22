|
Earl Paul Morgen
Mt. Calvary - Earl Paul Morgen, age 87, of Mt. Calvary, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.
Earl was born June 30, 1932, to Anthony Morgen and Julitta (Lauby) Morgen. He married Helen Escher on February 9, 1952. She preceded him in death on June 12, 1984. He later married Charlotte Immel. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2017.
Earl attended Holy Cross Grade School and New Holstein High School. He then secured an apprenticeship with Hutter Construction; one of the largest contractors in the country at the time. Dad became the youngest brick mason in Wisconsin at 19 years of age. He worked in many areas of the country, going as far South as Roswell, New Mexico to work on a hospital. He later worked for CD Smith Construction and was the mason foreman for the building of Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac.
Dad was a proud member of the Mt. Calvary Fire Department for 42 years, 21 of them spent as Fire Chief. He also had a large part in organizing the Mt. Calvary Ambulance Service. He was a member of the State of Wisconsin Fire Chief's Association and the Eastern Wisconsin Firemen's Association.
Earl was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary. In his early years, Dad was a bowler and a member of the Lion's Club. He and Mom enjoyed many gatherings and trips with their Mt. Calvary friends. After retirement, he attended Brewer games with his buddies. He also spent his mornings walking through Moraine Park Tech for exercise, making many friends. From there he would meet his buddies at McDonalds for a sandwich and good old BS!
Earl and Charlotte enjoyed taking trips, but especially sitting on their front porch in the company of their wonderful neighbors. They had the best neighbors anyone could ask for, always there to lend a helping hand or for just a friendly chat.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Judith (Steven) Tracy of New Holstein; sons, Jeffrey Morgen of St. Cloud, Mike (Paula) Morgen of Appleton, and James (Karin) Morgen of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Christian Smith, Heather Smith, Jason Morgen, Bradley Morgen (fiancé Hazel) and Makenzie Morgen; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Joel, Jack, and Sophie. Earl is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann (John) Rauguth and his brother, Tony (Bobbie) Morgen; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Dan) Lecher and Linda Escher; brothers-in-law, Ken Schnell, Fred (Dorothy) Escher, and Charles Wolfgram.
Earl is also survived by Charlotte's family; step son, Rick (Jayne) Immel, step daughter, Sherri (Larry) Roxbury; step grandchildren, Ryan Roxbury, Sara (Tony) Crook, and Jaime (Chad) Gunderson; step great-grandchildren, Claire and Myles; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Larry) Merrill; and father-in-law, Andrew Schnitzler.
Preceding Earl in death were his parents; his first wife, Helen Morgen; granddaughter, Danielle Morgen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence & Helen Escher; brothers, Vernon and Kenneth; sister, Diane; sisters-in-law, Alice Derrick, Virginia Schnell, Marion Schabach, Dorothy Ruh, Betty Escher, Jeanne Wolfram, and Jean Escher; brothers-in-law, Otis Derrick, Lester Schabach, Eugene Ruh, Ron Escher, Roger Escher, and Allen Escher. Earl was also preceded in death by his second wife, Charlotte Morgen; mother-in-law, Eugenie Schnitzler; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Lucille) Roehl; step granddaughter, Leslie Immel Smith; and step great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Smith.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 5:30 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Earl will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Helen, in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Earl's family at the church in Mt. Calvary on Tuesday, February 25th from 2:30 PM until 5:00 PM.
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who helped make dad's life a little easier since Charlotte's passing, especially Diane who was always there when he needed help or to share a pizza. Also to Jarrod, Angie, and the boys and Jackie, Ross, and the girls for putting a smile on his face. A special thank you to the St. Agnes Hospital staff and the Hospice Home of Hope staff for caring and being there for us all.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
