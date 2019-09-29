|
|
Oshkosh - Earl John Smith, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1939, a son to John and Ruth (Roberts) Smith in Friendship WI. Earl married June Graper on May 26, 1962 in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on June 23, 1994. Earl attended Tri-County High school in Plainfield and worked for the county road crew filling his father's job upon his death. He later worked at Morgan Doors in Oshkosh and then as an auto mechanic at Bluemke's in Rosendale from 1962 until his retirement in 2004. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching Nascar. Earl loved working on cars whether in the early days on Snoopy, the stock car, or most recently his '54 Mercury Sun Valley.
Earl is survived by his, daughter Kaye (Ken) Schmitz, son David (Donna) Smith, his sister Joyce Doolittle, and his grandchildren, Noah and Rebecca Schmitz, Brianne (Scott) Stahmann, Andrea (Lucas) Spangenberg, and Melissa and Samuel Smith. He is further survived by his great grandchildren, Cadence Wettstein, and Julius, Johnathan, Sophia, and Isabella Spangenberg , as well as a niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, June.
A funeral service for Earl will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (East Side) at 11 am with Pastor Jeffrey Blain officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Agnesian/SSM Cardiology, especially Jessica Harding, Anne Marie Swanson and Dr. Jeremy Zimmerman, and Hospice for their compassionate care and expertise.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019