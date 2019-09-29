Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Smith


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Smith Obituary
Oshkosh - Earl John Smith, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1939, a son to John and Ruth (Roberts) Smith in Friendship WI. Earl married June Graper on May 26, 1962 in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on June 23, 1994. Earl attended Tri-County High school in Plainfield and worked for the county road crew filling his father's job upon his death. He later worked at Morgan Doors in Oshkosh and then as an auto mechanic at Bluemke's in Rosendale from 1962 until his retirement in 2004. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching Nascar. Earl loved working on cars whether in the early days on Snoopy, the stock car, or most recently his '54 Mercury Sun Valley.

Earl is survived by his, daughter Kaye (Ken) Schmitz, son David (Donna) Smith, his sister Joyce Doolittle, and his grandchildren, Noah and Rebecca Schmitz, Brianne (Scott) Stahmann, Andrea (Lucas) Spangenberg, and Melissa and Samuel Smith. He is further survived by his great grandchildren, Cadence Wettstein, and Julius, Johnathan, Sophia, and Isabella Spangenberg , as well as a niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, June.

A funeral service for Earl will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (East Side) at 11 am with Pastor Jeffrey Blain officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Agnesian/SSM Cardiology, especially Jessica Harding, Anne Marie Swanson and Dr. Jeremy Zimmerman, and Hospice for their compassionate care and expertise.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now