Earl W. Degner
Earl W. Degner

Van Dyne - Earl W. Degner, 79, of Van Dyne, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 2, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of William and Lillian Bagnel Degner. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School. He continued his education at Moraine Park, where he participated in Business Sales Training. He was married to Gale Marvin Degner for the past 61 years.

Earl worked at Gerber Product Company as a salesman and later was promoted to the regional sales manager based in Chicago, IL. In 1990, he was awarded the Salesman of the Year from Gerber Product Company. After retirement, he drove school bus for Rosendale-Brandon School District. He enjoyed winter trips to Venice, Florida in the motor home with their Shar-Pei's. Earl enjoyed time with his family, doing yard work, and attending baseball, volleyball, football and hockey games of his grandchildren.

He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Earl was a past member of FDL Noon Kiwanis, Fond du Lac Masonic Lodge and he was the watchman of the shepherds, White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was a volunteer of Bay Lakes Council Boy Scouts. He was a charter member of Shar-Pei Club of America and was a member of the Bulldog Club of Milwaukee.

He is survived by his wife, Gale Degner, his son, Scott (partner Debra Stacey) Degner, three grandchildren: Nicole (Mike) Gierach, David (Michelle) Degner and Daniel Degner; two step-great-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Degner.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services to take place on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Entombment to follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
