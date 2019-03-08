|
Eddylou Diels
Fox Lake - Eddylou Mae Diels (Stenzel), 70, of Fox Lake, passed away March 5th, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Fox Lake, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.
Eddylou was born the daughter of Edward Stenzel and Bertha Ulrich on July 8th, 1948, in Beaver Dam. She graduated from Cambria Union High School in 1966. She was previously married to Ed Diels, with whom she had her 3 high energized and loving children, Billy, Kylie, and John. Many people remember Eddylou from her 20 years of employment at Shopko and the many years of ownership of The Wharf in Fox Lake. Eddylou had a strong passion for cooking and most of all, baking. Her famous homemade cheesecakes will be missed by many. Before being diagnosed with neuropathy, you could always find her crocheting her favorite things in her free time. Eddylou was an avid lover of the Milwaukee Brewers; you wouldn't catch her missing a game. Despite her occasional sass, she had a heart of gold. She would do anything for those she loved and cared for. She was also quite the animal lover; her birds and dogs held a very special place in her heart. Eddylou loved her family. She took great pride in her grandchildren, especially her great grandchild, Aubrianna.
Eddylou is survived by her 3 children: William Diels of Fox Lake, Kylie (Sarah) Diels of Beaver Dam, and John Diels of Randolph; grandchildren: Callie Diels of Beaver Dam, Courtney Diels of Waupun, and Morgan, Sydney, and Jacob Diels, all of Beaver Dam; best friend and cousin, Gary Diels of Fox Lake; and other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald; her sister, Betty; and her grandparents.
Funeral services for Eddylou Diels will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019