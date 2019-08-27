Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Edith E. "Sandy" Meinburg


1943 - 2019
Edith E. "Sandy" Meinburg Obituary
Edith "Sandy" E. Meinburg

Van Dyne - Edith "Sandy" E. Meinburg, 76, of Van Dyne, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Francis Home. She was born August 22, 1943 in Spooner Row, Norfolk, England, the daughter of Thomas and Alice (Bush) Lee. Edith worked for Wymondham Laundry and Morley Hall School in England. She met Gregory G. Meinburg at American Air Base in Lakenheath, England and they married November 7, 1970 at the Abbey in Wymondham before moving to America. She cooked at Scenic View Country Club in Slinger, WI and cleaned for Giddings & Lewis until her retirement. Edith enjoyed knitting, reading, traveling, going for walks, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Amy) Meinburg of Van Dyne and Chad (Alicia) Meinburg of Oakfield; three grandchildren, Marissa Meinburg, Kya Meinburg, and Brynn Meinburg; six siblings, Stella, Beryl, Lillian, Anne, Barbara, and Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents; in laws, Wallace and Bernice Meinburg; her husband, Greg; and siblings, Doris, Brenda, David, and John.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Edith's name.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019
