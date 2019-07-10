Edith M. Martin



Fond du Lac - Edith M. Martin, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born June 21, 1930 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Fred and Eva Jorgensen. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1948. On October 28, 1950, she married Arnold Martin in Fond du Lac and they were married for over 68 years. Their devoted love for each other is now everlasting.



She was a loving and caring wife and mother. Her family meant everything to her. She loved reading, crocheting, music, playing games, and decorating the house and yard. Over the years, the many adventures we experienced formed cherished memories that will never be forgotten, particularly on our family trips around the country. She was a faithful member of St Peter's Lutheran Church her entire life. She was always there to help family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Diane (Jim) Wagner of Appleton, Brett Martin of Fond du Lac, and Lisa (Henry) Ruehl of Van Dyne; grandchildren, Lindsay (Alex) Cabusao, T.J. Wagner, William Hackbarth, Carl Hackbarth, Michael Hackbarth, Amy Jo (Chris) Tedesco, Megan Ruehl, and Mason Ruehl; great-grandchildren, Kai Cabusao, Zoe Cabusao, Keegan Hackbarth, Rowan Hackbarth, Amira Hackbarth, Paxton Tedesco, and Marlee Bowen; brothers, Gordon (Eleanor) Jorgenson of Fond du Lac and James (Jean) Jorgensen of Fond du Lac; half-siblings Bryan (Penny) Jorgenson and Terrie Oosterhous; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents, Fred and Eva; daughter, Shari (Lawrence) Hackbarth; sister, Jacqueline (Sam) Yablonsky; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Emma Martin; sister-in-law, Rose (Lyle) Haessly; and brother-in-law, Paul (Kathy) Martin.



Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at the church. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.



Edith's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Heartland Hospice nurses and caregivers and Adelaide Place caregivers for the wonderful care and compassion they provided.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Edith's name.



Forever in our hearts!



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 10 to July 11, 2019