Edward A. Wiskow
Fond du Lac - Edward A. "Eddie" Wiskow, age 37, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in a tragic accident. He was born on January 27, 1983, in Fond du Lac, the son of Edward and Kathleen (Klein) Wiskow. Edward grew up in Fond du Lac. He loved fishing and being with his two boys and his family and friends. Eddie was loved by many. Eddie previously worked at Oakfield Stone.
Edward is survived by his wife Jennifer and their two children, Donte and William of Fond du Lac; sister, Hope (Doc) Ziemba of Appleton; brother and best friend, Dan (Tonya) Abitz of Fond du Lac; nieces and nephews, Terri Wiskow, Chad Wiskow, Cameo and Eric Lund, Patrick (Miranda) Comeaux of North Fond du Lac; special nephews, Donte, Cayden, Adrian, Tater, and Devan Abitz; and great nephews; very special friends Jodi and Andy Cook and Charlie; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steve and Darryl Wiskow; his mom, JoeAnn Platukis.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 3:30 until 5:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.