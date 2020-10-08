Edward C. Herdt
Fond du Lac - Edward Carl Herdt passed away on October 4th, 2020. He was born November 24th, 1925, to John and Marie Herdt in Merrill, Wisconsin.
Edward was one of fourteen children. He would serve a nation via the United States Navy for three years during WWII, where he spent most of his active duty in the SW Pacific. Upon returning home from war, he worked for Baraboo Ordinance, and was a welder for some thirty years for both Johnson and Gehl Companies. He would also serve as a custodian for the Campbellsport Joint School District in his retirement years.
Edward met and soon after married Shirley Ann Wendt, and they would bring eight children into the world and celebrate sixty-four years of marriage together.
Edward was a provider, showing his love to us in practical ways through the skills he was gifted with. He worked hard, loved gardening and building things and shared those skills with whoever was willing to learn. Trips to the dump often recouped unseen treasures he would recycle into other practical things.
Edward enjoyed the simplicity of life and treasured the times he had with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Herdt, ten brothers and sisters (Benjamin, Pauline, Lydia, Marie, Raymond, Alex, Herman, Molly, Esther), a son (Mark), and two grandchildren (Michelle and Quintin).
Edward is survived by his wife, Shirley Herdt, brothers Irvin, Albert and Pauly, son Daniel (Pat) Herdt of Fond du lac, WI, son Michael (Pat) Herdt of Kingman, AZ, daughter Vicky (Randy) Breit of Campbellsport, WI, son Scott Herdt of Oshkosh, WI, daughter Tracy Cantu of Campbellsport, WI, daughter Heidi Herdt of Fond du lac, WI, fifteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Fond du lac, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 2:30pm. Family visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.
