Edward Garriety
Lomira - Edward "Ed" M. Garriety, 84, of Lomira passed away peacefully and went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born on February 1, 1936 to the late Edgar and Mary (nee LaVarda) in Nasbro, WI. He was a 1953 graduate of Lomira High School. Ed was united in marriage to Elisabeth Feucht on July 23, 1960. Ed worked for Western Lime for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Ed was an avid Ford car collector and was always proud to show them in the local parades. He loved being outdoors, especially in his garden. Being the proud Irishman he was, he looked forward to the yearly family potato harvest. He also enjoyed camping trips, turkey hunting and cutting wood with the family. Ed also enjoyed playing Sheepshead and his toy tractor collection. Above all else, family was the most important thing to him and he never missed a chance to watch his grandkids and great grandkids participate in a concert or sporting event. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Elisabeth Garriety; five children, Christina " Tina" (Mark) Mueller, Patrick "Pat" (Kris) Garriety, Michael (Linda) Garriety, Timothy "Tim" (Angie) Garriety; and Darcie (Rick) Heberer; 17 grandchildren, Scott (Natasha) Mueller, Lee (Emma) Mueller, Brittany (Michael) Merk, Kelly Mueller, Jenna (Fiancé Max Larsen) Garriety, Erin (Fiancé Bryce Bannach) Garriety, Becka (friend Eric Fritsch) Garriety, Mitchell Garriety, Tyler (friend Cassie Newcomer) Garriety, Camryn Garriety, McKenna, Ben, Eli Jo, and Katie Garriety, Zachary, Jacob and Nathan Heberer; seven great- grandchildren, Aiden, Vaeda, Dekker, Jaxon, Ivy, Millie and Oliver; two sisters, Janet Falk and Kathleen Luedtke; His aunt, Cyrena Sterr; several brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his two brothers-in-law, Dick Falk and Joel Luedtke; niece, Tracy Flitter; and nephew, Tony Feucht.
A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Ed will Be held on Monday November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St, Mary's Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee St., Lomira.
The family will greet relatives at the Church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
