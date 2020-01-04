|
|
Edward J. Michaels
Fond du Lac - Edward Joseph Michaels, 82, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of Hope on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born January 14, 1937, in Oakfield, the son of Alfred and Velma Burleton Michaels. On October 3, 1959 he married Mary Ellen Harlow at St Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. Ed served in the United States Army on active duty from January 24, 1957 through January 25, 1959. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge on December 31, 1962. Ed worked at Michels Pipeline for 33 years. Following retirement, he continued working part time at Michels, in the shop until 2014.
One of Ed's greatest pleasures was spending time at the cabin up north, fishing, hunting, telling stories by the campfire, and drinking Old Fashions. He also enjoyed spending time building model airplanes for his great-grandsons.
Survivors include his four children, Julie (Brian) Waas, Jim (special friend Diane) Michaels, Christine (Joel) Graf, Angela (Ryan) Pentland; nine grandchildren, Erika (Teddy) Dejno, Taylor Waas, Hannah, Morgan and Coleton Michaels, Kelly (Chad) McClanathan, Peter (Karen) Graf, Joshua and Jessica Pentland; four great-grandchildren, Quintin, Leightin and Adalyse Graf and Miles McClanathan; two sisters, Mary Etta (Roger) Shady and Jean (Robert) Hewitt; one brother-in-law, John Harlow; and many more loving family members. He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 54 years; his parents; two sisters and their husbands; three sisters-in-law and their husbands.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12 noon to 4:00 PM, at The Golf Club at Camelot, W192 Hwy 67, Lomira, WI.
The family would like to express gratitude to all the staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope for the love and care they provided Ed during his illness. Ed will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020