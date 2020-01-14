|
Edward P. Dorst
Fond du Lac - Edward P. Dorst, 79, of Fond du Lac, died peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020 at Lutheran Home and Health Services in Fond du Lac.
He was born on August 20, 1940, son of the late Eugene and Elsie (Kohls) Dorst. He married Vickie Riemer on May 4, 1968 in Beloit, WI. Ed lived in Beloit for 45 years and served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960 - 1968. While living in Beloit he worked for Piggly Wiggly, later called Eagle Foods. He was a member of, and served on, numerous boards at Messiah Lutheran Church in Beloit. After moving to the Fox River Valley, he also worked for Fleet Farm, Lutheran Digest and was a school crossing guard in Appleton for 11 years. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife: Vickie, daughter Wendy (Steve) Asmus of Plover, son Hans (Tiffany) Dorst of Fond du Lac, five grandchildren Miriam (Kody) Taylor, Timothy Asmus, Alyssa, Benjamin, and Chloe Dorst, three great-grandchildren Elijah, Ava and Emma Taylor, three brothers: Eldyn (Susan) Dorst of Janesville, Emory (Nancy) Dorst of Wausau, Earl (Laurie) Dorst of Omro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:30 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, and again on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 606 Forest Avenue, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Burial will be in Arpin Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Arpin, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Marquardt Hopsice.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020