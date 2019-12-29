Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guido's Spirits and Sandwich Co.
N3041 Hwy 175
Byron, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Malak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Malak


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward R. Malak Obituary
Edward R. Malak

Brownsville - Edward R. Malak, 64, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira. He was born December 15, 1955 in Kewanee, Illinois. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1980. On August 19, 1988 he married Marcia J. Tadych in Dodge County. Edward worked for McNeilus Steel Inc. until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed fishing and being with his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Malak; his step mother, Carol Case of Illinois; step daughter, Sonja Johnson of Fond du Lac; siblings, Michael Malak of Fond du Lac, Kathy Malak of Texas, and Jamie Malak of California; brother-in-law, Marcel Tadych of Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law, Lynne Sweet of Missouri and Mary Goldapske of Sun Prairie.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Guido's Spirits and Sandwich Co., N3041 Hwy 175, Byron, Wis. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials are appreciated in Edward's name to or of Wisconsin.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now