Edward R. Malak
Brownsville - Edward R. Malak, 64, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira. He was born December 15, 1955 in Kewanee, Illinois. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1980. On August 19, 1988 he married Marcia J. Tadych in Dodge County. Edward worked for McNeilus Steel Inc. until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed fishing and being with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Malak; his step mother, Carol Case of Illinois; step daughter, Sonja Johnson of Fond du Lac; siblings, Michael Malak of Fond du Lac, Kathy Malak of Texas, and Jamie Malak of California; brother-in-law, Marcel Tadych of Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law, Lynne Sweet of Missouri and Mary Goldapske of Sun Prairie.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Guido's Spirits and Sandwich Co., N3041 Hwy 175, Byron, Wis. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials are appreciated in Edward's name to or of Wisconsin.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020