Edward "Eddie" Wells Bumby
Mequon - Edward "Eddie" Wells Bumby was born on December 17, 1946, in Ripon, Wisconsin, to Shirley Bumby Sather and John E. Bumby. He had three siblings- Jeff, Bill and Sarah. Ed spent his youth fishing, bowhunting, sailing, building and racing go-karts, and chasing after Jayne Ninneman, his future wife of 50 years. He also ran cross country and track for Ripon High School (class of '65).
After high school, Ed and Jayne married, and welcomed their son, Cris. Ed was drafted to the Vietnam
War, and served in the Air Force in both the Philippines and Vietnam. Post-service, they welcomed their daughter, Maggie. Years later, Sarah joined the family, along with the twins, Emily and Ann.
Ed graduated from Ripon College in '73, and began working for the family's two businesses, Admanco, Inc. and Ripon Foods, Inc., where he ultimately served as CEO and President for 14 years. He served on the Board of Trustees at Ripon College, was a member of Kiwanis, and he and Jayne helped to support the growth of the Ripon Children's Learning Center. Ed even helped put Ripon on the map with the World's Largest Cookie according to Guinness, along with many other community improvement projects.
As empty-nesters, Ed and Jayne moved to Tucson, Arizona, and found peace hiking in the hills amongst the cactus blooms. In 2014, the family received the devastating news that Jayne had pancreatic cancer, and Ed and their children cared for her at home until her passing on February 20, 2015. Following Jayne's death, Ed reunited with Sally Schuler (Ripon High School, class of '65), widow of his childhood friend, Jack. Ed introduced Sally to drag racing and winter desert beauty, and Sally taught him to paint with watercolors and fall back in love with summer boating on Green Bay.
Ed fell ill with COVID-19, and on June 20, he died peacefully with his family virtually surrounding him. At sunset, Ed's spirit lit up the sky, painting it brilliant shades of red and orange.
Our family is honored to carry on Ed's joy, loyalty, and love. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, John E. Bumby and Shirley Bumby Sather of Ripon, WI; wife, Jayne Ninneman Bumby of Marana, AZ (formerly Ripon, WI), and faithful Portuguese Water Dog, Carl. Survivors include his partner, Sally Schuler of Mequon, WI; brothers Jeff Bumby (Dianne) of Cape Cod, MA and Bill Bumby (Sue) of Asheville, NC; sister Sarah Colonna (Ralph) of Westlake Village, CA; son, Cris Bumby (Kay) of Ripon, WI; daughters, Maggie Twomey (William) of Flagstaff, AZ, Sarah Anderson (Doug) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Emily Turner (Craig) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Ann Bumby (Darryl Mimick) of Santa Barbara, CA. Surviving grandchildren include Alli Bumby; Claire and Nixon Twomey; Warren, Gordon, and Benjamin Anderson; and Isla Turner.
A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date. Ed's ashes will join Jayne's in the peace of the desert at Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church at the Redemptorist Renewal Center. In lieu of
flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to one the following causes:
Redemptorist Renewal Center: http://desertrenewal.org/donations/
Friends of Sabino Canyon: https://sabinocanyon.org/
Ripon Children's Learning Center https://www.facebook.com/rclc54971/ or mail to 400 W. Oshkosh St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.