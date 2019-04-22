|
Edwin "Ed" C. Priebe
Ripon - Edwin "Ed" C. Priebe, age 93, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home.
Ed was born in Oshkosh, WI on October 15, 1925, the son of Fredrick and Lydia (Zarling) Priebe. He attended high school in Wautoma and after that went to work for his brother Martin on the farm, and then as a mechanic at Townsend Ford in Ripon, WI. He married Elaine Hielke on September 27, 1947 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Green Lake, WI, where he was a devoted member. Elaine passed away on April 13, 2013. In 1954 Ed started his own farm equipment business, "Ed Priebe Sales and Service" and was in business for nearly 65 years. He moved to the current location in Ripon in 1963 and worked up until his last days. In his earlier years he enjoyed tractor pulling. Ed always loved talking politics and reminiscing with friends about old times. He cherished time with his grandchildren and liked it when they came into the shop.
Ed is survived by his three sons, Gary Priebe of N. Fond du Lac, WI, Phillip (Lynnette) Priebe of Ripon, WI and Mark (Mary) Priebe of Green Lake, WI; ten grandchildren, Paul (Jess) Priebe of Ripon, WI, Kevin Priebe of Sheboygan, WI, Nathan (Misty) Priebe of Fond du Lac, WI, Beth (Jim) Kiernan of Cincinnati, OH, Shellie (Brian) Hiemstra of Ripon, WI, Jenni (Chris) Jerabek of Oakfield, WI, Ryan (Serena) Priebe of Rosendale, WI, Clinton (Carey) Priebe of Willoughby Hills, OH, Katie (Eric) Ritchey of Elkhorn, WI and Kurtis Priebe of Clearwater, FL; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Margaret Marotz; many nieces; nephews; and cousins; and many faithful employees throughout the years, especially Jim (Karen) Kotlowski who worked for Ed for almost 45 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lydia Priebe; his wife, Elaine; daughter-in-law, Jean Priebe; three brothers, Martin, Fred and Wally; and three sisters, Ester, Edna and Ruth.
Visitation for Ed will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971, and again from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 440 Lake St., Green Lake, WI 54941.
Funeral service for Ed will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Green Lake, with Reverend Rodney E. Dietsche officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake. Memorials in his name may be directed to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 440 Lake St., Green Lake, WI 54941.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019