Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
Waupun, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
Waupun, WI
Waupun - Edwin Hull, 97, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Ed was born December 20, 1921 in the township of Alto the son of Herman and Myrel Zastrow Hull. On January 14, 1944 he was united in marriage to Alene Vande Zande in the town of Trenton. They resided in Waupun all their married lives and were very blessed to have celebrated 75 wonderful years together. Ed was a World War II veteran and had a milk route. He then started doing custom farm work and went into farming on his own. In the early 60's he started selling farm machinery and soon began his own business, Hull's 151 Implement, which is still in operation today. Ed will be remembered for his love for the Lord, his strong work ethic, his appreciation of life, and his great sense of humor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and very adept at repairing and modifying all types of machines. In his later years he would use his mechanical talents for artistic purposes. He worked so hard to provide for his family and took that responsibility very seriously.

Ed is survived by his wife, Alene; his children: Les (Linda) Hull of Waupun, Mary (Jim) Southard of Pipe, and Marcia (Dean) Perleberg of Tucson, AZ; a daughter-in-law, Sue Hull of Sun Prairie; nine grandchildren: Shawn Southard (friend, Stacey) of Madison, Jeremy Southard of Chicago, Kim (Shane) Smith of Neenah, Ryan Hull of the Philippines, Rachel (Nate) Abuan of Eau Claire, Andrew Hull of Sun Prairie, Tyler Perleberg of Oak Creek, Bryan (Brianne) Perleberg of Goodyear, AZ, and Kimberly (Grant) Thekan of Pewaukee; seven great-grandchildren: two sisters: Ruby Westhuis and Helen (Julian) Graham, both of Waupun; sisters-in-law: Jan (Hugh) Orr, Phyllis Smedema, and Marion Hull.

Ed was preceded in death by his beloved son, Cal Hull, in 2009; his parents; five brothers: Wilbur (Jeanette) Hull, Ralph Hull, Harlan (Betty) Hull, Myron (Sylvia) Hull, and Lawrence Hull; two sisters: Genevieve (Kenneth) Hoekstra and Marie (Harvey) Henning; a brother-in-law, Clarence G. Vande Zande; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Harvey) Veenhuis.

Funeral services for Edwin Hull will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Nate Abuan officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call the family on Monday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to give a huge thank you to the staff at the Waupun Dialysis Center for caring so deeply for Dad. We are also grateful to the staff on the second floor of Waupun Memorial Hospital, and the Hospice Home of Hope for their exceptional care.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019
