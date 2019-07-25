Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
991 Pilgrim Way
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
991 Pilgrim Way
Green Bay, WI
Eileen Allaman


1948 - 2019
Eileen Allaman Obituary
Eileen Allaman

Green Bay - Eileen Allman went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 22, 2019 with her husband John at her side. She was being cared for at the Unity Hospice Residence in De Pere.

She was an avid flower gardener, an amazing cook and all around crafter. She collected porcelain dolls and loved to display them. She cared about her family very much and was a devoted friend to all who came into her life.

She was born January 8, 1948 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Henry and Irene Herr. The family soon moved to Fond du Lac where she attended and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1966. She worked initially as a bookkeeper and prior to retirement was an insurance agent.

She is survived by her husband John, sisters Kathy Osborn, Eunice (Jim) Puddy, Janice (Bruce) Smith, Mary (Jacque) Rose, Sue (Reggie) Nowell, Cheryl Herr (sister-in-law), Denise Lewis (Goddaughter) and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Irene, John's parents Harry and Lillian, her brother Ken Herr, her brother-in-law Don Osborn and her nephew Tim Puddy.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Visitation will at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 991 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steve Fewell will be conducting the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice(www.unityhospice.org).
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 25 to July 26, 2019
