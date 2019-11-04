|
Eileen J. Dreifuerst
Fond du Lac - In the first few minutes of November 2nd, the sweet and gentle soul of Eileen Jane Dreifuerst ascended into heaven. She was born on flag day, June 14, 1923 to Herman and Ida (Petrie) Dreifuerst. Eileen attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Fond du Lac High School.
Following graduation, she was employed as a telephone operator with Wisconsin Telephone Company until a severe infection caused her to partially lose her hearing. Eileen along with a dear friend, moved to Oak Park, Illinois and later Elmhurst, Illinois. During her time south of the Wisconsin state line she provided support to physicists, chemists and other scientists at Argonne National Laboratory whose projects during that era included the discovery of einsteinium and fermium (elements 99 and 100 in the periodic table), research used as the foundation for the designs of most of the commercial reactors that are used throughout the world today for electric power generation, development of the first nuclear submarine reactor for the USS Nautilus, one of the first ultrasound images of the human body, and a technique to use alpha radiation to study the moon's surface.
During her time at Argonne National Laboratory Eileen was involved in many "top secret" projects. Her training and quiet demeanor made it possible for her to thwart the law and smuggle cases of oleo margarine across state lines into America's Dairyland in the trunk of her car during the "Butter War". Her courageous efforts gave many of her family and friends the opportunity to purchase and use the much less expensive oleo margarine which was banned in Wisconsin at that time. This was probably the only time Eileen even flirted with anything illicit.
Eileen was a devoted daughter and when her aging parents needed some additional assistance, she returned to Fond du Lac to help care for them. Once back in Fond du Lac Eileen worked at B.C. Ziegler Investments until her retirement.
As a lifelong member of Holy Family/ Saint Mary's Church in Fond du Lac, Eileen was a dedicated volunteer. She was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society and the Holy Family Quilters. Eileen diligently counted collection money after mass and worked on a team to meticulously clean Saint Mary's Church. Eileen was also a member of Altrusa International and was active in other numerous charitable projects.
Eileen enjoyed spending time with her large extended family. Some of her hobbies included quilting, decorating egg shells, making dried floral pictures, and knitting.
Survivors include her brother, Paul Dreifuerst of Fond du Lac and sister-in-law, Margie Dreifuerst of Hermitage, TN, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents Herman and Ida, her brother Marvin and his wife Mary Dreifuerst, her brother Harold Dreifuerst, sister-in law Joan Dreifuerst and great niece Marissa Dreifuerst.
SERVICES: Visitation for Eileen J. Dreifuerst will be at 12:30PM Wednesday, November 6th at the St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Eileen's family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Terrace and St. Francis Home/Serenity Circle for the kind and compassionate care given to Eileen while she was a resident there.
Eileen was a kind and humble person who never sought the spotlight and would not have wanted or desired this attention.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019