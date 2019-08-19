|
Eileen Lorraine Engebregtsen
Fond du Lac - Our beautiful mother, Eileen Lorraine Engebregtsen, 91, formerly of North Fond du Lac, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and Health Services. She was born on February 19, 1928, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Daniel and Alvina Quigley. On April 24, 1948, she married Christian L. "Chris" Engebregtsen at St. Matthias Church in West Allis.
Mom passed away surrounded by the love and presence of her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a special niece, Mary Ann Rauworth, her great-great-grandchild, many friends and caregivers.
Our beautiful mother was always a hard worker, from a childhood helping with chores on the family farm to working at Wells Manufacturing, Inc. while raising her own family. After retirement, she spent an additional ten years cleaning Friar Tuck's Restaurant in the early mornings.
Above all, she was a loving and caring person. While enjoying High School, she was required to drop out and care for her mother following a major surgery. After her marriage, she devoted her time to nurturing twelve children, and at times, a few neighbors, too. She referred to this hectic time as "the best years of her life."
When dad became seriously ill, mom spent over twenty years giving her best efforts to caring for him. Shortly after he died, she became disabled herself. For the past twelve years, it has been our family mission to give mom the best and happiest life we could, in spite of her frailties. Until very recently, she never had to miss a family event or holiday, and while the celebrations will continue, they will now have a huge hole in the middle of them. Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice that her pain has ended.
While everyone had their part in guarding mom's well-being these past years, we want to be sure that we thank our sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Alan Kennedy, for welcoming mom and caring for her in their home for eight years. And also thank you to our sister, Karen and brother-in-law Dave, for helping her be a "snow bird" for several seasons, a status she was very proud to claim. It was a rare day when mom didn't have visitors or something to do with her family.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chris; an infant son, Paul; her son-in-law, Al Lueck. She was also preceded in death by five sisters; three brothers; and by Chris' parents; his five brothers; and one sister.
Mom is survived by two brothers-in-law, Joseph Brouillet and Jerry Waldvogel; five daughters, Christine Sprout of Milwaukee, Bonnie Lueck of Fond du Lac; Karen (David) Schroeder of Jupiter, FL, Linda (Gary) Jacobs of Lomira, Susan (Alan) Kennedy of Rosendale. She is also survived by her seven sons, David (Mary) of Fond du Lac, Stephen (Sandy) of Menomonee Falls, Jim of Glenwood, Minnesota, Daniel (Sandy) of Van Dyne, Christian "Tom" (special friend Jo), John of Van Dyne, Allen "Alby" (Lynn) of North Fond du Lac. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that she cherished. Her legacy carries on with her surviving twenty-five grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren and two on the way. She enjoyed her great-great-grandchild and the fact that she was part of a 5-generation family. Mom's pride and joy was her family and she would always tell us, "All dad and I want is for you to all stay together."
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9-11 AM at Presentation Church, 705 Michigan Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI, 54937. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019