Eileen M. Baus
1960 - 2020
Eileen M. Baus

Fond du Lac - Eileen M. Baus, 60, of Fond du Lac, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on February 24, 1960, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Anthony J. and Patricia L. Ten Bruck Baus. She was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1978 and received her Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Marian University.

Eileen worked for Bank One, Community Savings and the City of Fond du Lac. She loved crocheting, was a great musician and played the flute. She enjoyed going to the dog track and casinos and spending time at the cabin on Wolf Lake. She was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewer fan. Her family meant a lot to her, and she always looked forward to spending time with her nieces and nephew.

She is survived by her brother, Jaye (Patricia) Baus of Fond du Lac, her sister Barbara (special friend Don Peters) Baus of Markesan, her nieces and nephew: Anne (James) Schmitz and their children: Lilah and Joey, Kristen (Nathan) Honoré and Nick (Cassie) Baus.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will take place. Inurnment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
