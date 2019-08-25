Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
Elaine Frances Schwartz


1938 - 2019
Elaine Frances Schwartz Obituary
Elaine Frances Schwartz

Ripon - Elaine Frances Schwartz, age 81, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Barrett House in Markesan.

Elaine was born January 15, 1938, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Ed and Francis (Jones) Getzel. She graduated from Rosendale High School and on July 2, 1960, she married Robert K. Schwartz. Elaine worked as a secretary for Wells Manufacturing for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of 59 years of Ripon, WI; brother-in-law, Jerry Berwald of Black Wolf, WI and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sylvia Berwald.

Visitation for Elaine will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 1:30 - 2:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral Service for Elaine will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon with Chaplain Peggy Salmela officiating. Entombment will take place at Ledge View Memorial Park & Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
