Elaine G. VanPelt
Fond du Lac - Elaine G. VanPelt, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Tarfa Terrace.
She was born on July 15, 1934, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Marie Horn. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School. She graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a bachelor degree in Education. On June 20, 1964, she married Richard G. VanPelt, in Milwaukee, WI. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1996.
Elaine taught elementary school in Buffalo, NY, West Bend, WI and Fond du Lac. She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting and sewing.
She is survived by her sons: Michael R. (Cindy) VanPelt of Milwaukee and Steven J. VanPelt of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard and her brother.
Due to the current health restrictions, private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020