Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine VanPelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine G. VanPelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine G. VanPelt Obituary
Elaine G. VanPelt

Fond du Lac - Elaine G. VanPelt, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Tarfa Terrace.

She was born on July 15, 1934, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Marie Horn. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School. She graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a bachelor degree in Education. On June 20, 1964, she married Richard G. VanPelt, in Milwaukee, WI. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1996.

Elaine taught elementary school in Buffalo, NY, West Bend, WI and Fond du Lac. She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting and sewing.

She is survived by her sons: Michael R. (Cindy) VanPelt of Milwaukee and Steven J. VanPelt of Fond du Lac.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard and her brother.

Due to the current health restrictions, private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -