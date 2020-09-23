1/1
Elaine H. Mueller
Elaine H. Mueller

Elaine H. Mueller, age 91, died on Monday September 21, 2020 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born on September 27, 1928 in Oshkosh the daughter of William and Della (Ebert) Hable. On August 21, 1948 she married Joe Mueller at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Throughout her life Elaine was devoted to her family and loved animals. She owned and operated The Wig Box in Oshkosh for many years.

She is survived by her son Mike (Joan) Mueller, three grandchildren Samantha (Jason Givan) Hill, Joseph Mueller, Michael (Sara) Mueller, two great-grandchildren Walker and Cora Givan and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers and their wives, Robert (Audrey) Hable, Ken (Lois) Hable, and Donald Hable.

Private family services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (www.oahs.org/donations)

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Home for their devoted care of Elaine.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
