Elaine J. Wilde
Fond du Lac - Elaine Janet (Schmidt) Wilde, 85, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Grancare Nursing Center. She was born March 4, 1934 in Argonne, WI, the daughter of Walter and Nellie Schmidt, who owned and operated a farm in Forest County, WI. Elaine attended elementary school in Argonne and graduated from Crandon High School in 1951 where she was active in band and 4-H. After high school she worked as a secretary in Berlin, WI where she met her future husband, Donald Wilde.
Elaine enrolled in nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, WI where she graduated in 1955 as a registered nurse. Her nursing career included working at Mercy Hospital, Denver General Hospital in Denver, CO, a private clinic in Van Nuys, CA, and retired from St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Elaine married Donald R. Wilde on August 18, 1956 in Reseda, CA. On their honeymoon, Elaine learned to swim and both she and Don learned what a hungry black bear could do to their metal ice chest. Elaine also proved she could out fish her husband and that continued most of their active life. Elaine's family consisted of her husband and four children, all boys. The family was active in outdoor activities including, cross country skiing, camping, fishing, berry picking, and fun at the cottage. As a youth, Elaine was active in the Methodist Church program and she attended church camps most summers. This carried over to her adult life as she was a Sunday school teacher and camp counselor and camp nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Don; two sons, William (Sue) Wilde of Bishop, CA and Scott Wilde of Conover, WI; four grandchildren, William Jr., Douglas, Ellen, and Jake; two great grandchildren, Heidi and Owen; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bruce; sister, Virginia; and two sons, David and Kurt.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Community Methodist Church, 701 Minnesota Avenue, North Fond du Lac. Elaine's body has been donated to science at UW Madison.
Memorials are appreciated to Community Methodist Church in Elaine's name.
