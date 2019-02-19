|
Elda Schmidt
Brownsville - Elda D. Schmidt, 87 of rural Brownsville, WI passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 as a resident of Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.
Elda was born on September 22, 1931, in rural Fairwater where her parents Paul and Emma (Malzan) Zabel were active farmers. She attended grade school in Fairwater and was a member of the Brandon High School graduating class of 1949. Shortly thereafter, she became a member of the "Rippin' Good Cookie" production team for Ripon Foods. Elda was an avid fan of polka music and loved to dance. She met her husband Robert A. (Bob) Schmidt at a Fairwater Community Center dance. They were married on November 21, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun, WI and celebrated their marriage with family and friends. Elda relocated to her husband's farm in Brownsville, WI.
In October, 1955, she applied and was accepted as an employee of Purity Cheese Company of Mayville, WI. She worked at the Mayville plant until early summer, 1981 when Purity Cheese announced the closing of their Mayville facility. She quickly transferred her employment loyalties to the Knaus family and their son Dan at Knaus Cheese in Rogersville, WI. Elda worked there until her formal retirement in September, 2007. Elda was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield. She was also a member of the Brownsville Community Club.
Elda and Bob were dedicated to caring for each other, in sickness and in health. They enjoyed many summer vacations together, touring western states with their close friend Alphonse Baierl. For more than 60 years, they shared a home they built in the Town of LeRoy, where they also cherished many strong friendships.
Elda is survived by her sister-in-law and brother in-law Theresa and Kenneth Schraufnagel, two nieces, Lori (Eric) Lund and Melissa Krumenauer. She is further survived by two very dear friends, Nellie Thurk and Lorraine Feucht, other relatives, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert on May 6, 2017, two sisters, Vilas Fude and Ardis Zabel, brother-in-law Don Fude and niece, Lisa Fude.
Funeral Services for Elda will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home, Mayville, WI, officiated by Pastor Matthew Schwartz. Visitation will be held on February 22, 2019 beginning at 11:30 am until the time of services. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac, WI.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center for the loving, compassionate, attentive care they provided Elda throughout her stay.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019