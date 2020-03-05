|
Eldon C. Odekirk
Fond du Lac - Eldon Charles Odekirk, age 89, went to his heavenly home on March 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family at St. Agnes Hospital. Eldon was born November 30, 1930, to Ray and Mary (Lingenfelter) Odekirk in Fond du Lac. Eldon was a 1949 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. He married his first true love Patricia "Ann" Krudwig in April 1951 and shortly after, was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a helicopter/aviation mechanic in Korea.
Eldon and Ann had two children James (Kimberly) Odekirk and Mary (Marc) Leasa.
Ann died in an auto accident in April 1971 in Kalamazoo, MI en route to Niagara Falls to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.
Eldon then married Anita Meyer and adopted her son Brian (Dawn Siedschlag) Odekirk as his own. They had two more children, Ron (Erika King) Odekirk and Angie (Dale) Bush.
In August 1983 Eldon married his soul mate Jennifer Michaels and they celebrated over 36 years together. Both enjoyed taking road trips to visit Jenny's family from coast to coast.
Eldon was a craftsman who could fix most anything. After spending years as a Chevrolet mechanic, he retired after 26 years as a letter carrier with the U.S. Post Office.
Eldon loved flying and giving airplane rides. He had been a lifelong bow hunter in search of the elusive whitetail.
Eldon is survived by his loving wife Jennifer, his five children, only sister Audrey Heruth and brother-in-law James P. (Judy) Krudwig. Ten grandchildren: Nicolette Leasa of Savannah, GA, Elliott Leasa; Joseph (Tasha Shaver) Odekirk; Tanner Odekirk, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and Nyah Odekirk and their mother Tonya Odekirk. Lexy (fiancé Nick Schelvan), Riley and Claire Odekirk; Hannah and Madilynn Bush. Great grandson Will Leasa, his big brother Noah and their mother Jamie Manowske.
Others include sister and brother-in-laws: Jeanne (Larry) Salvadori of San Diego, CA, David (Mary) Michaels, Rosary Michaels of San Antonio, TX and Jennifer's twin Joseph (Sherri) Michaels of Virginia Beach, VA. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive him.
Eldon was preceded in death by his first wife Ann and their stillborn son Kirk Charles. His brothers and sister-in-laws' Donald (Lucille) Odekirk and Lowell (Betty) Odekirk, nephew Don Odekirk and brother-in-laws Les Heruth and Greg Michaels.
A future Celebration of Life will be held April 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Community Church, N6717 Streblow Drive, where he truly cherished his wonderful church family.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be set at a later date.
