Eldon C. Odekirk
Eldon C. Odekirk

Fond du Lac - Eldon Charles Odekirk, age 89, went to his heavenly home on March 4, 2020.

VISITATION: Family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, on Saturday August 22, 2020, at the outside patio (weather permitting) at Community Church, N6717 Streblow Drive, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held in Community Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Inurnment took place on May 4, 2020.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
