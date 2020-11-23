1/
Eleanor J. Wengert
Eleanor J. Wengert

Fond du Lac - Eleanor Jean Wengert 87, of Fond du Lac, WI died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. She was born July 24, 1933 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Walter and Annabel (Duschinski) Pytlack. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Eleanor enjoyed short stories and commentary on religious subjects.

She is survived by her children, Sheila Kauffman of Colorado, Daniel Wengert and Stephen Wengert, both of California; grandchildren, Marissa, Daniel Jr. and Quinn; great grandchildren, Dagan, Roland, Tesla and Zelda; her sister, Sylvia Fuller of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Cremation has taken place and an inurnment will be held in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting uekerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
