Eleanor Kulow



Campbellsport - Eleanor C. Kulow (nee Stoffel), 100, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Ivy Manor. She was born on December 15, 1918 in Campbellsport, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Stoffel (nee Becker) and on June 13, 1942, she married Albert "Pee Wee" Kulow. Eleanor worked at Stella Cheese, was a child care provider, and also worked at St. Joseph's Convent as a housekeeper. She was an avid reader and loved watching the Brewers.



Those Eleanor leaves behind to cherish her memory include her niece and nephews, Melvin (Genny) Stoffel, Ralph (Ruth) Stoffel, Frank (Donna) Stoffel, Kathy (Kenny) Jungers, Donny (Eileen) Stoffel, and Tony (Pam) Stoffel. She is further survived by numerous great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and a great-great-great nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Pee Wee"; her son, Roger Kulow; her brother, Frank (Tillie) Stoffel; and her sisters, Agnes (Leander) Beisbier and Marie Stoffel.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 320 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will take place immediately following Mass at St. Matthew's Cemetery.



Eleanor's family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew's Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Eleanor's family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Ivy Manor and Heartland Hospice for all their loving care and support.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 3 to July 4, 2019