Eleanor M. "Ellie" Gratton


1946 - 2019
Eleanor M. "Ellie" Gratton Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" M. Gratton

Fond du Lac - Eleanor "Ellie" M. Gratton, 73, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born June 14, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Nelson and Laura Schmitz Gratton. Ellie was a member of Holy Family Parish and was a former member of the St. Anne Society and the Van Dyne Lioness. She volunteered at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home helping with Bingo and would drive seniors to church. She was good hearted and loved to help others any way she could. She enjoyed playing the card game Skip Bo.

She is survived by her sister, Orlene (Myron) Scheuers of Fond du Lac; nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Janice (Gerald) O'Connor, Carol Emmer, Linda Pierce, and Melissa Smet. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and two brothers.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at church. Entombment will follow in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019
