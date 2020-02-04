Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour,
363 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour,
63 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac., WI
Eleanoris E. Woodley-Lohse


1920 - 2020
Eleanoris E. Woodley-Lohse Obituary
Eleanoris E. Woodley-Lohse

Fond du Lac - Eleanoris E. Woodley-Lohse, 99, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on Sunday, February 22nd, 1920 to Wynard and Eva (neé Jones) Pixley. Eleanoris was educated in both Lamartine and Fond du Lac schools. In 1938 she married Marvin R. Woodley who preceded her in death in 1965. In 1976 Eleanoris married Louis J. Lohse. He preceded her in death in 1984.

Many knew her as Ellie, Nonie or Woody throughout her incredible journey through life. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren as 3well as nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly.

During the five years she lived at the St. Francis Home, Eleanoris served on patient committees, participated in every activity, enjoyed folding towels and making note pads for the caregivers who took such wonderful care of her. In her quiet time, she enjoyed reading, word puzzles and remembering the names of those she met. Eleanoris was a founding member of Church of Our Saviour, Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA) and enjoyed quilting for the various church missions.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Jean) Woodley; two stepsons, Darwin (Diane) Lohse and Daniel (Vicki) Lohse; stepdaughter, Arlene Wetzel; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Judy Lohse. She was preceded in death by her parents; both her first and second husbands; her daughter, Diane (Emmett) Leonhardt; a son, Dean Woodley; a stepson, Leo (Joann) Lohse; her brother, Forest (Rose) Pixley; five sisters, Elsie (Leonard) O'laughlin, Ethel (John) Rumbuc, Iola (Russell) Kuehl, Eleanor (Milbert) Everson and Evelyn (William) Haase; a grandson, Christopher Leonhardt; and a grandson-in-law, Joshua (Annie) Deschaine.

Memorials will be distributed according to Eleanoris's wishes.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Church of Our Saviour, 363 S. Main St. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Lamartine Cemetery.

"Please remember me with Joy and Laughter. If you remember me with tears, please do not remember me at all." - Eleanoris's epitath

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
