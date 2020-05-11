|
Oshkosh - Praying for and honoring the recently departed was the reason Betty checked the obituaries each day, not to mention to see if her own name was there. Yup, today is the day!
May 11, 2020 Elizabeth Ann (Masilko) Hawley, of Oshkosh died peacefully in her home with her girls near her side.
Elizabeth (Betty) was born February 6, 1941, in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin to Thelma and Francis Masilko. She grew up in Fond du Lac and attended St. Mary Springs Academy. She cherished her lifelong friendships with her childhood pals keeping a connection to them all these years. She worked as an LPN at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after high school and later at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh as well as worked for the Visiting Nurses Association.
Betty married her beloved Wayne Hawley on Ju1y 1, 1961, they lived in Oshkosh where they raised 5 daughters. Betty's focus as a full-time mom became teaching her girls what was important: faith, kindness, and generosity of hearts. She lived these by her example of giving of herself in service to her family, church, friends, and community. She was the "CEO" of the Hawley Family, she got 5 little girls dressed in their Sunday dresses and allowed them the space to learn about God, she planned and organized meaningful family outings that always included FUN, she created opportunities for her girls to learn and appreciate the simple things that life offered, the love of rain storms, 6 girls tent camping while Dad worked, she inspired her girls and grandkids with her creative play. She was President of the Post Office Clerks Auxiliary, respite parent for children with developmental disabilities, advocate for refugees, guardian and friend of the elderly, Volunteer at Fr. Carr's Place to be and Oshkosh Restore, Director of Special Religious Education for the 9 Catholic parishes of Vicariate 10. Betty engaged her living community in the Art after 60 Art Show she founded, now held annually at Simeanna 1. Most recently founded the Creative Hearts Art Program for the homeless, held at the Mother Teresa Center of Fr. Carr's Place 2B.
Betty loved learning and at age 40, Betty earned a Bachelor of Liberal Studies from UWO. She enjoyed being a middle-aged student and used her education as Activity Director at Montello Nursing home, Program Assistant at Oshkosh Senior Center, Media Specialist for the Mental Health Association, and also expanded her creativity as an artist, poet, and author.
Betty had a passion for arts and crafts, especially quilting, painting, carving, papermaking. She is known for her ministry of "tea parties" with her children, grandchildren, friends, and elders in the community.
Betty's lifeline was her Roman Catholic faith. She was an active member of St. Josaphat's Parish for many years and her current parish is St. Raphael's in Oshkosh for whom she prayed a daily rosary, especially those names on the prayer chain.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by husband, Wayne Russel Hawley, her youngest daughter, Mary Shelton, her parents, Thelma and Francis Masilko, her sister, Katie Sullivan, her brother, Fran Masilko, and her best friend, Lauralee Kosmer. Also, preceeding her is her mother and father in Law, brothers, and sisters in law.
She is survived by four daughters, Gail Hawley, Bonnie (Rob) Fink, Cristine Montalvo, and Pamela (Paul) DeLap; her grandchildren, Dustin Montalvo(Heather), Laura DeLap (Johnny), Anthony Montalvo, Leah Fink (Hilel), Maggie Gilman (Curtis) Emily DeLap, Sierra Fink, and Ben DeLap; her great grandchildren, Nicole, Taylor, Haiden, Lily, Boyd, Molly, Julius, Nevaeh, "Cooper," and special family friend, Linda Swenson. She is further survived by her special cousins, nieces and nephews, sisters and brother in law.
A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raphael Parish on Wednesday, May 13th and a celebration of life with reception for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Betty's girls would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac for their gentle and loving care for Betty the last two years, with special thanks to Kathleen, Paula, Katlyn, Debbie and Linda. They are also eternally grateful for the support of Miravida and its residents during her last month of life.
Betty's only tasks for the last week of her life was making sure she sent out thank you cards, get well cards, thinking of you cards and birthday cards…it was a ministry from her heart to reach out in this way and a long forgotten art in today's digital age. Betty's family encourages you to send a real "snail mail" handwritten card to someone who could use a lift today. In this way, you will honor her memory and make a meaningful connection. A memorial has been established.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2020