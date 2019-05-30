|
|
Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Masloff Flood
Gulfport, MS - Departed this world on May 22, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. She arrived on December 31, 1927 in Oshkosh, WI to her parents Albert and Ann Masloff as one of the last births of that year. Elizabeth met her husband Dr. James E. Flood at Marquette University where she earned her degree in Dental Hygiene. They raised their family in Fond du Lac, WI before moves to Boston, MA and Jackson, MS, ultimately retiring to Diamondhead, MS. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished the time she had with James before his passing in 2001. Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Colleen Ann Landazuri and Stephen (Trinh) James Flood, her eight grandchildren Dario, Tara, Patrick, Alex, Caitlin, Shannon, Sheila, and Seana, and her seven great grandchildren Micah, Mia, Evan, Maxwell, Molly, Annabelle, and Johanna. She will be missed by her family. Her life will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pass Christian, MS on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 PM. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist the Flood family during this difficult time. Please keep them in your prayers over the coming days.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2019