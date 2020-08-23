1/2
Elizabeth "Betty" Goebel
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Goebel

Fond du Lac - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Goebel, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Park with her beloved family gathered around her. She was born on October 8, 1922 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Leo and Mayme (nee McDonald) McCrory. On June 6, 1945, Betty married Edward A. Goebel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. Betty taught in the rural one room schoolhouses. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Empire Social Club. She enjoyed walking often to church as she had a very strong faith. Betty had a strong bond with her family and every grandchild was her favorite.

Survivors include her children Mary Ann (George) Winter, Dee (Carol) Goebel, Janey (John) Baumhardt, Bob (Carol) Goebel and Dennis (Mary) Goebel, daughter-in-law Joanie Goebel, seventeen grandchildren Kristi, Rick, Katie, Pat, Peggy, Jody, Jena, Jill, Joe, Jen, Jim, Staci, Matt, Lori, Joel, Kelly and Kristen, twenty-nine great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Flossie McCrory and Elsie McCrory, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, infant son James, son Dick, brothers Jack and Gene and sister Mary Walsh.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Rev. Jerry Repenshek will officiate and burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dotyville. Memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or the Forest Athletic Club.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Woodlands Senior Park for Betty's care; they provided for her every need.

The Twohig Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, is assisting the family with the arrangements with guestbook and online condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved