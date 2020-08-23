Elizabeth "Betty" Goebel
Fond du Lac - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Goebel, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Park with her beloved family gathered around her. She was born on October 8, 1922 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Leo and Mayme (nee McDonald) McCrory. On June 6, 1945, Betty married Edward A. Goebel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. Betty taught in the rural one room schoolhouses. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Empire Social Club. She enjoyed walking often to church as she had a very strong faith. Betty had a strong bond with her family and every grandchild was her favorite.
Survivors include her children Mary Ann (George) Winter, Dee (Carol) Goebel, Janey (John) Baumhardt, Bob (Carol) Goebel and Dennis (Mary) Goebel, daughter-in-law Joanie Goebel, seventeen grandchildren Kristi, Rick, Katie, Pat, Peggy, Jody, Jena, Jill, Joe, Jen, Jim, Staci, Matt, Lori, Joel, Kelly and Kristen, twenty-nine great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Flossie McCrory and Elsie McCrory, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, infant son James, son Dick, brothers Jack and Gene and sister Mary Walsh.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Rev. Jerry Repenshek will officiate and burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dotyville. Memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or the Forest Athletic Club.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Woodlands Senior Park for Betty's care; they provided for her every need.
The Twohig Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, is assisting the family with the arrangements with guestbook and online condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com
.