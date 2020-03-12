Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish- St. Peter of Alcantara Church
1800 N. Wisconsin St
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish- St. Peter of Alcantara Church
1800 N. Wisconsin St
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Fink


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Fink Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Fink

Malone - Elizabeth Fink, age 82 of Malone, WI, formerly of Port Washington, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born February 22, 1938 in Strausburg, ND, daughter of Balzer and Beredina Gaffre Vetsch. On July 15, 1978, she married Carroll Fink at St. Peter of Alcantara Church in Port Washington.

Betty retired from Tecumseh Products Company in Grafton. She was a former member of St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington and a current member of St. John Catholic Church in Johnsburg. In 2006, Betty and Carroll moved to their property in Malone, just a short distance from Lake Winnebago. Betty loved fishing, whether on Lake Michigan, the Missouri River in North Dakota or Lake Winnebago. She also liked to crochet and spend time visiting with her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband Carroll, son Michael Kuntz, daughters Karen (Richard) Swatek and Roberta Ewig, stepson Mark Fink, stepdaughters Patricia (Dale) Capello and Janice Fink and stepson-in-law Robert McLain. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Chelsea, Marnie, Mandie and Tanya, and 7 great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was preceded in death by daughter Debra Kuntz, stepson Gary Fink, stepdaughter Cynthia McLain, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 6PM at St. John XXIII Parish- St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St, Port Washington, with Father Patrick Wendt presiding. Visitation will take place at the CHURCH Tuesday from 4-6PM.

If desired, memorials are suggested to St. John XXIII Parish.

The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -