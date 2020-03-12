|
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Fink
Malone - Elizabeth Fink, age 82 of Malone, WI, formerly of Port Washington, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born February 22, 1938 in Strausburg, ND, daughter of Balzer and Beredina Gaffre Vetsch. On July 15, 1978, she married Carroll Fink at St. Peter of Alcantara Church in Port Washington.
Betty retired from Tecumseh Products Company in Grafton. She was a former member of St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington and a current member of St. John Catholic Church in Johnsburg. In 2006, Betty and Carroll moved to their property in Malone, just a short distance from Lake Winnebago. Betty loved fishing, whether on Lake Michigan, the Missouri River in North Dakota or Lake Winnebago. She also liked to crochet and spend time visiting with her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband Carroll, son Michael Kuntz, daughters Karen (Richard) Swatek and Roberta Ewig, stepson Mark Fink, stepdaughters Patricia (Dale) Capello and Janice Fink and stepson-in-law Robert McLain. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Chelsea, Marnie, Mandie and Tanya, and 7 great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was preceded in death by daughter Debra Kuntz, stepson Gary Fink, stepdaughter Cynthia McLain, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 6PM at St. John XXIII Parish- St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St, Port Washington, with Father Patrick Wendt presiding. Visitation will take place at the CHURCH Tuesday from 4-6PM.
If desired, memorials are suggested to St. John XXIII Parish.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020