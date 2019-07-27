|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Freismuth
Fond du Lac - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Freismuth, 87, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. She was born December 29, 1931 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Martin and Anna Golden Freismuth. Betty worked as a registered nurse at St. Agnes Hospital for 35 years before her retirement. She enjoyed swimming at the Retlaw and walking her dog.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Angeline Miller, Donald Freismuth, Martin Freismuth, Jr., Virginia Freismuth, Anna Krug, and Teresa Scannell.
The visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the church. Entombment will follow in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 27 to July 29, 2019